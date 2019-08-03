Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was attacked in Newsham Park on Friday evening

A 14-year-old boy is in hospital after being stabbed multiple times in a park.

He was attacked by "another male" who then ran off with other young men in Newsham Park, Liverpool at about 21:00 BST on Friday, police said.

The victim was knifed in the chest, arm and face. His condition is described as serious but not life-threatening.

Merseyside Police are speaking to witnesses and issued an appeal for anyone with information to contact them.

Det Insp Sean Kelly-Martland said: "The local community will be shocked to learn that such a young person has been the victim of this brutal attack.

"Incidents such as this - and the hurt they can cause not just to the victim, but their family and the wider community - only strengthen our resolve to keep educating young people on the dangers of knives, and rid our streets and open spaces of knife crime to prevent such attacks from happening again."