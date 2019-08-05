Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Peter Brennan was elected Lord Mayor of Liverpool in May

The former Lord Mayor of Liverpool has stood down from the council after sharing a video comparing a black person to a monkey.

Peter Brennan has also resigned from the Labour Party after it emerged he had shared "offensive material" in a WhatsApp group on 29 July.

Mr Brennan admitted a "calamitous mistake" and earlier left his role as trustee of an anti-racism charity.

The council said it would hold a by-election in the Old Swan ward.

In a statement provided to the Liverpool Echo, Mr Brennan said he felt he should be replaced because he had "disgracefully let so many people down"

'Shocked and appalled'

He added: "I will have to live with the consequences of my actions for a long time but I hope one day I will be able to redeem myself by showing my true self to those I have offended, hurt and caused pain."

Image copyright Handout Image caption Mr Brennan was a trustee of a charity set up in the name of Anthony Walker, who was killed in a racially motivated murder

The city's elected mayor Joe Anderson last week said he was "shocked and appalled" by the video.

It was circulated on the 14th anniversary of the killing of 18-year-old Anthony Walker, who was the victim of a racially motivated murder in Huyton, Merseyside in 2005.

Mr Brennan was a trustee of the Anthony Walker Foundation, a charity established to "promote racial harmony".

A spokesman said the charity was "deeply shocked" Mr Brennan had shared a racist video and accepted his resignation.

A spokesman for the city council said a date would be set for the by-election after the summer.