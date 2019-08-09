Liverpool

Mo Salah: Man charged over racist tweet about Liverpool star

  • 9 August 2019
Mohamed Salah Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption An offensive tweet aimed at Liverpool striker Mo Salah was sent on Wednesday

A man has been charged over a racist tweet aimed at Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mo Salah.

Gary Hyland, 32, of Church Road, Waterloo, has been charged with a racially aggravated public order offence.

Police said he has also been charged with obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.

Mr Hyland has been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court later.

