A man has been charged over a racist tweet aimed at Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mo Salah.

Gary Hyland, 32, of Church Road, Waterloo, has been charged with a racially aggravated public order offence.

Police said he has also been charged with obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.

Mr Hyland has been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court later.