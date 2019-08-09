Chester Pride postponed after weather warnings

Image caption Planning is already under way to reschedule the festival for later this year

Chester Pride has been postponed after weather forecasters warned of heavy rain and strong winds across the UK.

Organisers hope to reschedule the free festival, which celebrates the LGBT+ community, for later this year.

"Chester Pride was created to provide a safe space for all, and sadly the forecast weather will prevent us from doing so," a festival spokesman said.

Whigfield and Heather Small were among the acts expected to perform on Saturday at the event in Castle Square.

But, after 12 months of planning, organisers said they had no option but to postpone the festival due to the yellow weather warnings.

'Overcoming obstacles'

"Twelve months of hard planning and overcoming obstacles... has for me been summed up when I have 12 fantastic members of the committee sit and cry in front of me," said Chester Pride chairman Warren Lee Allmark.

"We will face some really hard operational issues but we are fully behind the event and will do our very best to make sure that 2019 is a year to remember," he added.

A fundraising page was set up to recover the costs for the event, which first took place in 2013 in Town Hall Square.

It is with regret that, upon full consultation with Cheshire West & Chester Council, the relevant authorities, and the service providers that a final decision has been made to postpone our 2019 event.



Full press release is available on our website

https://t.co/ucfZRMqlN2 — Chester Pride (@ChesterPride) August 8, 2019 Report

Councillor Louise Gittins, leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, said local authority officials and festival organisers had looked at "every possible option" but added "we feel that it is the right decision to ensure the safety of all involved".

"We will continue to work with them to promote equality and diversity throughout the borough," she said.