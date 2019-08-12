Image copyright Google Image caption Police have asked witnesses to the attack to contact them

A man has died after being stabbed in an attack outside a Cheshire pub.

Police were called to reports of a serious assault near the Hammer and Pincers pub in Widnes at 15:20 BST on Sunday.

A 49-year-old man was found with serious stab wounds and died at the scene on Liverpool Road, Cheshire Police said.

A 35-year-old man and 39-year-old woman had been arrested in connection with the attack, the force added.

Ch Insp Simon Parsonage said: "I would like to reassure those living locally that we are doing everything we can to establish the circumstances of what has happened and extra officers will be patrolling the area overnight and into the morning to provide reassurance."