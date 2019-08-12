Image copyright Family handout Image caption James Halewood was fatally stabbed on 7 July

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in a Merseyside street.

James Halewood, 21, died after being attacked in Broad Lane, Kirkby on 7 July.

Merseyside Police said a 19-year-old Kirby man, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two women, aged 29 and 19, were held on suspicion of assisting an offender. Two men arrested on suspicion of murder last month are on police bail.

The 23-year-old man from Ellesmere Port and the 26-year-old man from Kirkby were arrested in North Wales.