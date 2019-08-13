Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Christian Thornton died at the scene of the stabbing

A man has been charged with the murder of a landlord who was stabbed to death outside his pub.

Christian Thornton, 49, was found with stab wounds and died at the scene outside the Hammer and Pincers in Widnes on Sunday.

Lee Abbott, 35, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, police said.

He is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court later.

A 39-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Cheshire Police said it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as Mr Thornton contacted the force on 3 August, eight days before his death.

A friend told the BBC married father-of-three Mr Thornton had worked at the pub for 20 years, first as a barman and then as its landlord.