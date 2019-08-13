Image copyright Google Image caption The driver was able to push her attacker away before driving off

A motorist was attacked with scissors after stopping to help a woman who flagged her down on a country road.

The driver, 26, pulled over after seeing the woman running towards her, waving her arms near Helsby in Cheshire just before 22:30 BST on Monday.

Her attacker then opened the passenger door and grabbed a pair of scissors from inside before demanding money.

The woman repeatedly swung the scissors at the driver, inflicting a minor injury to her neck, police said.

Det Con Leanne Abbott of Cheshire Police said the victim had been subjected to a "terrifying ordeal".

"The consequences of this incident could have been far worse," she added.

Attempted robbery

The victim managed to push the woman away from the car and drive off along Low Hill in Dunham-on-the-Hill in the direction of Chester.

The offender is described white, about 40 years old with a gaunt face, dark-coloured eyes and thick, curly, brown hair that came down to just above her elbows.

She was wearing a red, short-sleeved T-shirt which had a round neck and she spoke with a northern accent.

Detectives investigating the assault and attempted robbery are appealing for information.