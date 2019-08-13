Image copyright Family handout Image caption James Halewood was fatally stabbed on 7 July

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man in a Merseyside street.

James Halewood, 21, died after being stabbed in Broad Lane, Kirkby, on 7 July.

Michael Wilkinson, from Kirkby, is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said.

Two women, aged 29 and 19, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released pending further inquiries.

Two men held on suspicion of murder last month are on police bail.

The 23-year-old man from Ellesmere Port and the 26-year-old man from Kirkby were arrested in North Wales.