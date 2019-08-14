Image copyright RSPCA Image caption American bulldog Luna was discovered in an alleyway close to the couple's home on Parkside Road, Birkenhead

A pet dog suffered a "slow death" after being beaten by her owners who stabbed her and poisoned her with antifreeze, a court heard.

American bulldog Luna was left to die in an alleyway behind the couple's home in Birkenhead, Merseyside.

Leila Horvath, 28, and Norbert Farkas, 29, were jailed for 10 weeks at Wirral Magistrates' Court after pleading guilty to animal welfare offences.

The pair were also banned from keeping animals for life.

The RSPCA launched an investigation after Luna's body was found on 5 April at the back of the couple's previous home on Parkside Road.

Farkas told an RSPCA inspector he had attacked the dog with a metal weightlifting bar after Luna "had gone for" his foot.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption A male American bulldog and 12 puppies were seized from the couple's home on Parkside Road, Birkenhead

He said he was left fearing for his and his partner's life but there was no injury to his foot, Insp Anthony Joynes told the court.

Farkas said Luna had been alive in the garden for an hour before Horvath admitted feeding the dog sausages laced with antifreeze, the inspector added.

The court was told Luna had recently given birth to 12 puppies and had become protective of them.

'Absolutely horrific'

"She [Luna] was terrible after she gave birth, I know it wasn't the right thing to do but we couldn't afford everything," Horvath told magistrates.

The court was told how she researched the cost of getting a dog put down and had also researched poisoning dogs and what chemical to use.

"Over the next few days, Luna was in the garden slowly dying from poisoning until she was stabbed to death three days later, said Insp Joynes.

"It is absolutely horrific to think what Luna went through."

A male American bulldog and 12 puppies, who were suffering from respiratory illnesses, were seized from the couple's home.

All the puppies have been rehomed.