Image copyright @LiverpoolTweeta Image caption Roads closures are in place around Berry Street

A major blaze has broken out at a nightclub in Liverpool city centre forcing the closure of nearby roads.

Fire crews were alerted at about 04:45 BST and were on the scene on Berry Street within five minutes.

Local residents and businesses have been told to keep doors and windows closed.

The club is close to the City of Liverpool College, where students are due to pick up their A-level results.

There have been no reports of any injuries and Merseyside Police were also called to the scene.

When crews arrived they found the building was "well alight", Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said.

"Due to the high volume of smoke in the area, nearby residents and businesses are advised to keep their windows and doors shut," the fire service said in a statement.

Firefighters, who are using an aerial platform, have been able to stop the blaze from spreading into any of the surrounding buildings.

A college spokesman said: "There will be no student or staff access to our Learning Exchange campus on Roscoe Street."

However, students can pick up their results from the Clarence Street campus from 08:30, he added.