M53 closed after man hit by lorry in Wirral dies
- 16 August 2019
A man has died after being hit by a lorry on a motorway, police have said.
Merseyside Police said officers were called to Junction 4 of the M53 at Clatterbridge, Wirral, at 10:50 BST after the man was hit close to the sliproad on the Liverpool-bound carriageway.
Both carriageways of the motorway have been closed between Junctions 4 and 5.
A force spokesman said an investigation was under way and officers were trying to establish the man's identity.
Due to police incident on M53 at junction 4, both carriageways are closed in area for forseeable time, please avoid area— North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) August 16, 2019
