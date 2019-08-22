Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption The firearm was found in a bag and an empty magazine was discovered nearby

A "viable" World War Two submachine gun has been found by police searching open land in Liverpool.

Officers came across the "suspected" M3 gun inside a bag on Fazakerley Hall Recreation Ground on Wednesday evening.

Merseyside Police said an empty magazine was found nearby and an investigation was under way to establish if it had been used.

Det Insp Sean Kelly-Martland said it was a "viable firearm with the potential to cause serious harm".

He added that officers were trying to work out who had handled the gun, which was found near the Falcon Hey entrance to the recreation ground.