Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out at a house on Samuel Street

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of neglect after three children were rescued from a house fire.

The emergency services were called at about 12.15 BST on Friday to reports of a fire alarm at house on Samuel Street, Great Sankey, Warrington.

The property was filled with smoke and three children, aged four, eight and 10 had to be rescued.

They were assessed at the scene by paramedics as a precautionary measure.

Police said the fire and smoke was caused by cooking being left unattended.

The man and woman, both 40, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect in connection with the incident.