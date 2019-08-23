Image copyright Google Image caption Queens Drive is a key dual carriageway connecting the north of Liverpool to the south

Repairs to a gas main on one of Liverpool's busiest junctions is expected to cause major disruption over the bank holiday weekend, police said.

Two lanes on Queens Drive, a key dual carriageway connecting the south of the city to the north, will close on Friday evening until early next week.

Congestion is expected throughout Saturday, with Liverpool FC due to host Arsenal at Anfield at 17:30 BST.

Police have advised drivers to use other routes.

The work has been scheduled to repair a leak on a main underneath the junction at East Prescott Road.

Operator Cadent Gas said supplies would not be affected.

Head of operations Kevin Hegarty said it was the "least disruptive weekend" they could find to carry out the work, despite the high profile Premier League fixture.

He said: "There aren't many weekends when there isn't a football match or a gig on."

But Mr Hegarty admitted: "The location of the repairs couldn't be more challenging."