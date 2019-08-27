Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Swissport provides baggage handling services for EasyJet at John Lennon Airport

Hundreds of Liverpool airport workers have cancelled strike action after reaching a deal with their employer.

Members of the GMB union employed by Swissport at John Lennon Airport voted to accept an improved offer over pay and health and safety.

Two hundred staff had suspended planned walkouts on Thursday and Saturday while they voted on a late offer on the eve of the first strike.

An airport spokesman said it was pleased an agreement had been reached.

Staff on the Swissport EasyJet contract and Swissport Mainline voted to strike earlier this month, and action was planned for Thursday and next month.

Swissport made a new offer on the eve of the first strike, addressing health and safety issues and working practices, which has now been accepted by GMB members.

Eddie Parker, GMB Organiser, said: "We are grateful to Swissport for making a compromise at the last minute before anyone's holiday was disrupted."

An airport spokesman said: "Whilst Swissport's contingency plans meant that no disruption for passengers was planned, we are naturally pleased that this proposed industrial action will now not be taking place and that Swissport employees have accepted the company's latest proposal."

Swissport, which provides baggage handling services, has been approached for a comment.