Image copyright Peter Powell/PA Wire Image caption Dean Saunders spent one night in prison

Ex-Liverpool striker Dean Saunders has left prison, a day after he was jailed for 10 weeks for refusing to provide a roadside breath test.

The BT Sport pundit, 55, was stopped by police on suspicion of drink-driving in Boughton, Chester, on 10 May.

Saunders was granted unconditional bail pending an appeal against his sentence at Chester Crown Court on 4 October.

His lawyers launched the application, which was held in private at Chester Magistrates' Court.

'Relieved'

Judge Steven Everett granted Saunders bail until the appeal, according to a clerk approached by the PA news agency after the hearing ended and the court reopened to the press and public.

The details were confirmed by Saunders's solicitor Conor Johnstone, who said: "Clearly, he will be relieved."

The father of three had been branded "arrogant" by District Judge Nicholas Sanders. Passing sentence on Wednesday, he told Saunders he had shown no remorse and thought he was "above the law".

Saunders, who was capped by Wales 75 times, was slurring and had to prop himself up against his Audi A8 car when he was asked to get out of the vehicle, Chester Magistrates' Court heard.

The former Derby County, Oxford United and Aston Villa forward, of The Paddocks in Whitegate, Cheshire, told the court he had been at Chester Races and had drunk two pints.

The court heard that a police patrol spotted Saunders' car driving at speed and failing to give way at a roundabout.

Saunders had initially denied failing to comply with a roadside breath test and failing to provide a sample at a police station, but later pleaded guilty.