Image copyright Illustrated London News Ltd/Mary Evans Archive Image caption Forty-seven crew members died and a further seven people drowned when the Liverpool No 1 lifeboat set off to pick up survivors

The wreckage of a Liverpool-built steamship that sank on its maiden voyage while carrying supplies for the Confederate forces during the American Civil War has been granted protection.

Paddle steamer Lelia left the city for Bermuda in January 1865, but foundered in Liverpool Bay due to stormy weather.

Forty-seven crew members died, as did seven rescuers. The ship now lies at the bottom of the bay.

Historic England said the wreck was "significant as historical evidence".

The ship, which was built at Millers shipyard in Toxteth, was clandestinely ordered to help slave-owning Confederate forces in the southern states of the US, fighting the Unionist forces in the north.

Image copyright Bibby Hydromap Image caption A multibeam image depicts the Lelia at the bottom of Liverpool Bay

"The Lelia is one of a small group of British ships involved in British complicity in running guns and munitions to the Confederates," said Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England.

"Though the UK remained officially neutral throughout the American Civil War, the Lelia comprises evidence of the British financing of blockade runners that sent munitions and luxuries to Confederate ports in return for cotton and tobacco."

The shipwreck was located after a bell from the Lelia was discovered by a diver in the early 1990s.

The ship has been granted protection by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England.

Image copyright Wessex Archaeology © Crown Copyright Image caption The wreck includes one of the paddle wheels as well as the engine and boiler rooms

Recreational divers can still descend to the site but they are not allowed to remove anything from the wreck.

The partially buried remains lie 15m (50ft) below the surface, 10 miles north-west of Hilbre Point on the Wirral.

Heritage minister Rebecca Pow said protecting the site "helps us to preserve an important story about Britain's role in the American Civil War".