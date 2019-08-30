Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Dean Saunders was filmed by an officer's body camera after his Audi was stopped

Ex-Liverpool striker Dean Saunders was filmed telling a police officer he had drunk "one pint" before refusing to give a breath test.

The BT Sport pundit, 55, was later jailed for 10 weeks for the offence before being freed pending an appeal.

The officer who stopped Saunders told him his driving was "atrocious" before adding: "You can't even stand up."

Chester Magistrates' Court heard he had to prop himself up and was slurring his words as he got out of his Audi A8.

After being stopped in Boughton, Chester, in the early hours of 10 May, footage filmed by a body camera recorded an officer telling Saunders his driving was "atrocious".

When asked whether he had drunk alcohol, he told the officer he had consumed "one pint" - holding up a single finger as he got out of his car.

In the custody suite of a police station, the former Wales footballer is seen asking an officer whether he was doing the "right thing" before insisting: "I haven't consistently refused to do anything."

Police repeatedly tell Saunders he will be charged unless he agrees to give a sample.

However, Saunders continues to ask the officers whether he can wait to speak to his solicitor before the breath test.

At the magistrates' court on Wednesday, Saunders, of The Paddocks in Whitegate, Cheshire, said he had been at Chester Races and had drunk two pints the evening before his car was stopped.

His lawyer suggested the alcohol might have "interacted" with the medication he takes for injury to his knees and for his asthma.

Jailing him, District Judge Nicholas Sanders said Saunders was "arrogant" and thought he was "above the law".

Saunders spent one night in prison and was freed after his lawyers made a bail application in private on Thursday.

His solicitor Conor Johnstone said: "Clearly, he will be relieved."

The appeal against his sentence will be held at Chester Crown Court next month.