Image copyright Raymond Knapman/Geograph Image caption Kyle Morgan was seen acting suspiciously in Storeton Woods near Bebington

A man found with a "chilling" stash of items described as a "rape kit" including a hunting knife, hand cuffs and a gag has been detained in a secure hospital.

Kyle Morgan was arrested in woods near Bebington in Wirral, Merseyside, by an off-duty police officer on 18 January.

The 21-year-old was searched and told police he "wanted to kill someone".

A judge at Liverpool Crown Court ruled he should be treated in a secure hospital due to his mental health.

Morgan, of Aldersgate, Rock Ferry, pleaded guilty during Friday's hearing to committing an offence with the intent of committing a sexual offence and having an offensive weapon.

The "troubled" man was also found to have been carrying an eye mask and a set of limb restraints, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

His mobile phone showed he had been searching pornography websites for images of sex with dead people.

'Macabre plans'

After his arrest he told his solicitor he had had the knife for a long time and had bought the other items from a sex shop.

He said he had been having thoughts about killing someone for a number of years.

While he had no plan for that day, Morgan said he was going to "find someone and kill them and make it up as he went along", the CPS said.

Wendy Newton from the CPS's local rape and serious sexual offences unit, said: "Police carried out extensive investigations to see if there was any evidence that he had carried out any of his macabre plans but nothing else came to light.

"We may never know if Kyle Morgan truly meant to carry out his declared intention of killing someone but the items in the bag he was carrying were chilling indeed.

"A troubled man is now being given the correct treatment and a disturbing case has been brought to a satisfactory conclusion."