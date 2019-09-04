Image copyright Chester Zoo Image caption Visitors will be able to eat at a restaurant overlooking the savannah paddock, watching giraffes, zebra, ostrich and antelope

Visitors to Chester Zoo will be able to stay over night and wake up to the sight of giraffes under new plans approved by councillors.

People will also be able to eat dinner at a new restaurant overlooking zebra, ostrich and antelope.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has granted permission for the Grasslands development, which includes 28 "discreet" lodges and 14 "rigid tents".

The zoo said it wanted the design to pay homage to animals' natural habitat.

'Total reorganisation'

The zoo's chief operating officer Jamie Christon said it was a "major project" set to open in 2022, involving a "total reorganisation" of the western side of zoo.

Nocturnal and early morning tours would also be offered for those staying overnight, he added.

"It'll be something that's never been seen before at any zoo in the world, so our visitors can wake up in the morning, open the curtains and look across the savannah and see the animals," Mr Christon said.

Image copyright Chester Zoo Image caption Endangered Rothschild Giraffes will be homed in the new Grasslands area

There were some concerns about the development sitting in Cheshire's green belt, the Local Democracy Reporting Service wrote.

Objector Les Smith told the planning committee there was "no justification" for the new accommodation, and that it was '"just about money",

But Labour councillor Matt Bryan said the zoo had considered a "much larger" development but re-examined "how they can work sustainably with the animals they have got on the site, provide a new offer to our local economy, with a relatively modest amount of overnight units".

Councillors unanimously approved the plans on Tuesday.