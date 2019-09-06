Image copyright Support Sean campaign Image caption Sean Cox's wife Martina said the family were "hugely grateful" for support they had received

A Liverpool fan who was left in a coma after being attacked outside Anfield stadium is to return to the ground.

Sean Cox, 53, was left with brain injuries after being struck ahead of the Champions League semi-final against Roma in April 2018.

Mr Cox, from Dunboyne in Ireland, will begin rehabilitation in England next week and attend a Liverpool match in October.

His family said it would be an "emotional return".

Mr Cox's wife Martina said he had made progress since the attack but it had been "extremely slow" and "his speech remains very challenged".

The rehabilitation programme at a specialist neurological centre will focus on developing his speech and movement.

"He finds it very difficult to express himself verbally and, while it seems he can hear and understand more, his speech remains very challenged," Mrs Cox said.

"It is unlikely that he ever will walk again which is difficult to accept for someone as active as Sean used to be."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Liverpool players Gini Wijnaldum and Andy Robertson show their support for Mr Cox at the Aviva Stadium last August

She added he remained an "avid sports fan" and was "always in a great mood" when watching Dublin GAA or Liverpool on television.

The father of three and his family will attend the game in October as a guest of Liverpool FC chief executive Peter Moore.

Liverpool comedian John Bishop will also host a show in January in Dublin to raise funds for Mr Cox's future care, the Support Sean campaign has announced.

Simone Mastrelli, 30, from Rome, was jailed for three-and-a-half years in February after pleading guilty to attacking Mr Cox.