First new Mersey ferries in 60 years approved

Image copyright Merseytravel Image caption Two new vessels, new bridges and an updated landing stage at Seacombe have been given the green light

Plans to build the first Mersey ferries for 60 years have been approved.

Two new vessels, new bridges and an updated landing stage at the Seacombe terminal are part of a "priority list" of projects by the Combined Authority.

It is part of a £172.5m package of sustainable transport improvements being appraised in the next five years.

Mayor Steve Rotheram said the existing ferries hold "a special place in our history and musical heritage" but "the time is ripe for investment".

He added: "At 60 years old, and on one of the fastest flowing tidal rivers in the world, they are operating beyond their expected lifespan."

Other planned improvements being considered include:

New Merseyrail stations at St James Gateway in Liverpool and Headbolt Lane in Kirkby

Expansion of Lime Street ahead of HS2

Station improvements at Birkenhead Central, Runcorn and Lea Green

A new 600km cycle route across the city region

Plans for high quality wireless connectivity on Merseyrail

A review of smart ticketing

The authority said £1.9m had already been secured from the European Regional Development Fund to fund low-carbon engines.

It said an improved service would support visitors getting to and from the new Eureka Mersey attraction due to open in 2022.

The Benedictine Monks ran the first regular ferry from Birkenhead to Liverpool, rowing over to the fishing village in Liverpool on market days over 800 years ago.