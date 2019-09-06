Image copyright Lynda Roughley Image caption Michael Burns was jailed after admitting manslaughter at Liverpool Crown Court

A man who "flipped" and killed his 90-year-old "disciplinarian" father by punching him to the ground in a row over £10 has been jailed.

Michael Burns, 21, hit William Burns in the face and ribs after tempers flared at their Merseyside home. He died in hospital 13 days later.

Burns, who lived with his parents in Fatherside Drive, Netherton, Bootle, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He was jailed for three years and four months at Liverpool Crown Court.

The court heard the row broke out on 24 March when Burns' parents returned from church and asked him for £10.

He told them he was sick of lending them money and that he was saving up for the birth of his child.

Burns' mother Diane initially told police her son challenged his father to a fight, but later changed her account saying it was her husband who had done so.

The pensioner was standing inside his home near the front door when his son began punching him and he slumped to the floor.

A doctor was called to the house the day after the attack when Mr Burns' wife became concerned about his breathing, the court heard.

He was prescribed codeine, but two days later concerned neighbours alerted police who found him slumped on the floor.

He was taken to hospital where it was found he had two broken ribs, as well as facial fractures, and was developing pneumonia.

When interviewed, Burns described his relationship with his parents as "brilliant", but said he had "flipped" after his father, described as a disciplinarian, had threatened to kill him.

Judge Andrew Menary, QC, said despite being on the autism spectrum Burns must have appreciated he should not have repeatedly punched his elderly father, and accepted he now regretted his actions.