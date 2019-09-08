Image copyright Google Image caption The man was stabbed on the junction between Rice Lane and Rawcliffe Road

A 19-year-old man has been found stabbed after a fight between a group of men, Merseyside Police have said.

He suffered injuries to his chest and back after the attack at the junction between Rice Lane and Rawcliffe Road in Walton at about 20:15 BST on Saturday.

He is being treated in hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two males, a 17-year-old from Manchester and an 18-year-old from Liverpool, have been arrested.

Det Insp Jennie Beck, from Merseyside Police, appealed for information, adding: "We believe there may have been a group of males fighting who made off on foot."

The two males were arrested on suspicion of wounding.