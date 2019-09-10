Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dylan Groenewegen and Matteo Trentin were the winners of the two Scottish stages of the Tour of Britain

Thousands of cycling fans are expected to descend on Birkenhead Park to watch the fifth stage of the Tour of Britain.

Some of the world's best cyclists will race through Merseyside and Cheshire on Wednesday during the 108-mile stage which starts and finishes in Birkenhead Park.

Some nearby schools will close and road closures are to be expected on the day.

Wirral Councillor Christine Spriggs said it was an "exciting time" for the borough.

"This year Wirral is the Liverpool City Region Borough of Culture," she added.

"We've got a hugely exciting programme of events lined up, and the OVO Energy Tour of Britain is the jewel in our crown."

Image copyright Geograph/JThomas Image caption Stage five starts and finishes in Birkenhead Park

The Oldershaw Academy in Wallasey and Birkenhead's Kilgarth School will close on Wednesday because of the race while Hilbre High School will close from 13:15 BST.

Birkenhead Park School will close for an inset day but will be open to staff, the Local Democracy Reporting Service confirmed.

The 2019 Tour of Britain started in Glasgow on 7 September and will finish in Manchester city centre on Saturday.

Manchester will host the event for the first time in 15 years when it finishes on Deansgate.