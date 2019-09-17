Image copyright Ancala Partners Image caption The airport first opened in 1933

Liverpool City Council has sold half of its stake in Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA).

Investment management company Ancala Partners said it had acquired 45% of the airport comprising council shares worth 10% and 35% from UK property firm Peel Group.

Peel retains 45% of its stake and the council 10%.

The council, which invested in the airport in 2016, declined to comment.

The total value of the sale is not known but, in April 2019, the council resolved to sell half of its current stake and £5.98m of its preference shares.

The airport, which first opened in 1933, is the UK's 12th busiest serving over 5m passengers last year.

In 2018, LJLA revealed plans to increase passengers to 8m per year, expand its terminal building and add further car parking.

Spence Clunie from Ancala said they believed the airport had the "potential for growth through attracting further capacity from new and existing carriers" as well as other services including commercial, retail and car parking.