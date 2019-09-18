Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Guns and ammunition destined for delivery to Merseyside were intercepted by police

More than 50 firearms, nearly 2,000 rounds of ammunition, and heroin valued at £80,000 were seized in raids by police tacking a gun-smuggling gang.

Thirteen suspects were arrested during the co-ordinated strikes in Birkenhead and Wirral on Merseyside, and Bulgaria.

Two packages containing firearms, silencers and ammunition were intercepted by officers.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) is also investigating more than 30 previous importations to the UK.

Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Bulgarian law enforcement officers made a number of seizures

The operation, run by the NCA on Monday, was in partnership with Merseyside Police and Bulgarian law enforcement.

The 56 seized firearms included Makarov pistols and Zoraki handguns. The majority of the weapons were blank firers converted to be lethal, a spokesman for the NCA said.

"This represents a really significant triumph in our fight against gun trafficking into the UK," said Paul Risby, NCA branch commander.

Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption National Crime Agency officers descended on Merseyside for the operation

"They have a catastrophic impact and enable serious and organised crime by helping criminals to violently dominate the communities they operate in."

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to import firearms.

Eight properties were searched and about £20,000 in cash was found along with cannabis and more than 600 ecstasy tablets.