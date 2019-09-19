Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Andrew Lamb was sentenced to eight years and eight months

A man who repeatedly sexually abused a vulnerable teenage girl has been jailed.

Andrew Lamb admitted two counts of engaging in sexual activity with a girl aged between the age of 13 and 15.

He was arrested in April by detectives from Merseyside Police's protecting vulnerable people unit.

The 38-year-old, of Pennine Drive, St Helens, was sentenced to eight years and eight months at Liverpool Crown Court.

'Devastation and hurt'

He was also handed a 12-year sexual offences prevention order and issued with an indefinite restraining order.

Det Insp Leanne Hobin said: "This has been a complex investigation and we are satisfied with the outcome, which reflects the seriousness and impact of these offences.

"While no prison sentence can ever undo the devastation and hurt the actions of Lamb have caused, we hope it goes some way to giving his victim a sense of justice, and allows her to begin to build a future."