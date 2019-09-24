Image copyright PA Image caption Pascal Blasio denies causing the explosion before filing an insurance claim

An "apocalyptic" explosion that injured 81 people was an insurance job that went badly wrong, a jury has heard.

Pascal Blasio, 57, denies causing the blast at his furniture shop in New Ferry, Wirral in order to cash in on his insurance policy.

The explosion destroyed or damaged 63 properties on 25 March 2017 and left one man with life-changing injuries.

At Liverpool Crown Court, Mr Blasio, of Gillingham in Kent, also denies fraud relating to an insurance claim.

The jury heard his business was on the verge of bankruptcy at the time of the blast.

Prosecutor Nigel Lawrence said it was only "sheer luck" that no-one was killed.

The court heard the damage had been "almost apocalyptic".

The jury was told Mr Blasio owned Homes in Style on Bebington Road - the seat of the explosion.

The prosecution said investigators allegedly found that a seal on the live gas supply had been deliberately removed.

The jury was further told that Mr Blasio wanted to make a fraudulent insurance claim which overvalued his losses.

Windows of houses, a pub and the front of a Chinese restaurant - which was full of diners at the time - were blown in by the explosion, which happened at about 21:15 on a busy Saturday night.

The trial continues.