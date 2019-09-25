Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked at a house in Graham Road, Widnes

A woman has died after she was attacked by two dogs, police have said.

The 43-year-old was mauled at a house in Graham Road, Widnes, on Tuesday evening, Cheshire Police said.

Paramedics were unable to save the woman, who was found in a "serious condition" by police, at about 17:15 BST.

The force was unable to confirm whether the dogs belonged to the dead woman. No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

Her next of kin have been informed, police added.