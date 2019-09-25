Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Ryan Jones was described by police as a "dangerous sexual predator".

A man who threatened a woman with a knife before raping her in a garden has been jailed for 13 years.

Ryan Jones, 21, of Poulton Road, Wallasey, attacked his victim, a woman in her 20s, at about 06:30 GMT at an address in the town on 6 March.

He was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court after previously being convicted following a trial.

Det Insp Craig Turner of Merseyside Police described it as "an absolutely horrifying incident".

"We welcome this sentence, which not only removes an extremely dangerous man from the streets, but also hopefully allows the victim some measure of comfort as she continues to recover from her ordeal," he added.

Victim praised

He also praised the victim for her "bravery, strength and patience", and said her evidence led to a "dangerous sexual predator being sent to jail for a long time".

"Not only was Jones responsible for this vicious and frightening attack, he continually denied any responsibility and changed his story, putting his victim through the additional distress of a court case," Mr Turner added.

Merseyside Police also described the defendant's behaviour as "reprehensible, including verbally abusing those jurors who helped bring him to justice".

On top of his jail term, Jones was sentenced to an extra three years on extended licence. He was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the Sex Offender Register indefinitely.

In a separate case, Jones was convicted of aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving. He received a six-month jail term to be served concurrently to his rape sentence.

He was also banned from driving for a total of more than 10 years.