Image copyright Google Image caption A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 63-year-old woman in Wirral.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to a property in West Park Gardens, Prenton, at around 11:10 BST.

A Home Office post-mortem examination will take place to establish the cause of death, police said.

Det Ch Insp Rachel Wilson said the woman's death was currently being treated as unexplained.

"Officers remain in the area and will be carrying out forensic and house-to-house inquiries," she added.

The woman's next of kin have been informed.