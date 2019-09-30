Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Gary Hoy was jailed for eight years and three months at Liverpool Crown Court

A "vile" paedophile who committed a string of sexual offences against children as young as 14 has been jailed.

Gary Hoy was locked up for eight years and three months after pleaded guilty to 12 charges at Liverpool Crown Court.

One of Hoy's victims was just 14 when she was attacked by him, the court heard.

The 42-year-old, of Britonside Avenue in Kirkby, Merseyside, was described by police as a "vile human being".

His offending also included possessing indecent images of children, which alerted police to his wider activity.

'Inexcusable'

Merseyside Police said Hoy's actions were "something that can never be forgiven or excused".

Det Insp Leanne Hobin added that she hoped his sentencing brought the young victim "some closure" and would allow her "to put this ordeal behind her".

She said: "Hoy should also take this time in prison to reflect on his actions and realise the long-lasting emotional damage he has undoubtedly inflicted on this young girl."