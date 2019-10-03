Image caption The teenager was on a walk when she was attacked, said Carla Lane Animals in Need

A teenage worker at an animal rescue centre had to be taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog, police have said.

The 17-year-old was on a walk when she was attacked by a dog at about 14:00 BST on Wednesday, said Carla Lane Animals in Need in Melling, Knowsley,

She was taken to hospital for treatment to her leg. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police described the dog as an American bulldog and said it had been destroyed.

Carla Lane Animals in Need in Melling said in a statement: "A member of our staff was injured by a dog whilst on a walk.

"As is standard practice in bite incidents, the matter was reported appropriately, emergency services assistance sought and medical attention provided."

It added it was "sending our team member, who is doing well and in good spirits, wishes for a speedy recovery".

Carla Lane Animals in Need has been a rescue centre for more than 40 years and rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes dogs, cats and other animals.