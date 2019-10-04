Image copyright Geograph/Richard Hoare Image caption The pair were sentenced to five years in a young offenders' institute.

A teenage girl, who accused an ex-boyfriend of raping her, hatched a "truly wicked" murder attempt, a court heard.

Liverpool Crown Court was told the boy, 14, fled after being hit over the head with an iron bar by another boy, and stabbed in the back by the girl.

The pair, both 14, admitted attempted murder and were sentenced to five years at a young offender's institute.

The judge said nothing justified the offence.

Martine Snowden, prosecuting, said the girl lured the victim to the secluded Croxteth Woods in Liverpool on 3 November so that another boy who was "besotted" with with her, could help in the attack.

He hit the victim over the head about 25 times with an iron bar while the girl stabbed him in the back with a kitchen knife.

The boy, who has learning difficulties, needed stitches to wounds in his shoulder blade after his escape.

The court heard the victim used to be in a relationship with the girl prior to her allegation of sexual assault.

'Truly wicked'

The victim's grandfather said the sentence "sends out the message that if you stab someone you'll only get five years and serve half that time."

Judge Neil Flewitt, QC, said: "That was a truly wicked thing to do and it is a crime for which you must now be punished by an immediate custodial sentence."

He said the "besotted" boy believed the girl's sex attack claim and got involved due to "misguided loyalty and affection".

Defence barrister, Sarah Holt, said the girl had experienced a lot of difficulties in her childhood and had mental health problems.

Kevin Heckle, defending, said the convicted boy "had a relatively sad background and had no father figure. He is vulnerable and lacks maturity."

Neither of the attackers, who will be aged 18 on release, can be named for legal reasons.