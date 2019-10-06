Image copyright Meyseyside Fire and Rescue Service

Residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed as firefighters tackled a blaze at a household waste facility in Liverpool.

Crews were sent to Foster Street, Kirkdale, just before 04:00 BST.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said it believed "non-hazardous mixed household waste" was on fire.

By 09:00 the blaze was under control. Sandhills Lane, Juniper Street, Studholme Street and Bankhall Street have all been closed.