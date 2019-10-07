Liverpool

Security guard stabbed at Jobcentre in Belle Vale

  • 7 October 2019
Jobcentre on Childwall Valley Road in Belle Vale Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack happened at the Jobcentre on Childwall Valley Road

A security guard has been stabbed at a job centre in Liverpool in a "shocking" attack, police have said.

He was stabbed in the back at the Jobcentre on Childwall Valley Road in Belle Vale at about 11:30 BST.

Emergency services attended and the victim, aged in his 40s, has been taken to hospital, where his condition is described as stable.

Officers are searching for a white male described as 5ft 4in (1.6m) tall and wearing dark clothes.

Det Insp Phil Atkinson said: "This is a shocking incident which has occurred in broad daylight in a public place and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate the offender.

"Officers remain in the area to speak to witnesses and provide reassurance and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident, saw anyone making off from the scene or has any CCTV or dashcam footage to please get in touch."

