Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at the Jobcentre on Childwall Valley Road

A teenager has been charged with stabbing a security guard at a job centre in Liverpool.

The victim, in his 40s, was stabbed in the back at the Jobcentre Plus in Childwall Valley Road, Belle Vale on Monday.

An 18-year-old from Liverpool has been charged with wounding with intent, assault by beating and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He will appear at Liverpool Adult Remand Court later.

The victim has since been discharged from hospital.