Image caption One of the groups Aidan James was allegedly associated with - the PKK - has been banned since 2001

A British man trained with guns and explosives to fight against the Islamic State group, a court has heard.

Aidan James, 28, of Formby, Merseyside, denies two counts of attending a place used for terrorist training.

Prosecutors allege he spent time at camps in Iraq and Syria where Kurdish groups the YPG and PKK were present.

The Old Bailey was told Mr James set out to "advance a political and ideological cause", namely that of the Kurdish people.

Mark Heywood QC, prosecuting, said as a citizen and resident of the UK "who did not know and had never been to Iraq or Syria before, and who had no prior military knowledge or experience of any kind, and no official sanction... he went there for four months to fight".

The court heard between August and October 2017, Mr James did weapons training with banned group the PKK and then the YPG - which is not banned.

Mr Heywood told the jury the defendant did not deny being at the camps, meaning "the main question for you to decide is whether the training in those places... was terrorist in nature and so whether he is criminally liable for doing those things".

He said Mr James had not been charged on the basis his purpose was to fight the Islamic State group, but because he visited locations where firearms was taking place, one purpose of which was the advancement of a political or an ideological cause.

The court heard Mr James previously had physical and mental health issues and before going to the Middle East had been the subject of engagement by police under the anti-radicalisation Prevent programme.

The trial continues.