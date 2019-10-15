Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to the tracks near Bedford Road

A child has died on a railway line in Merseyside.

British Transport Police officers were called to an incident on a stretch of tracks in Bootle, close to Bedford Road, at about 19:00 BST on Monday.

A spokeswoman confirmed a person was pronounced dead at the scene, but did not confirm the age or gender of the victim, or whether or not a train was involved.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.