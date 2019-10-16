Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was attacked in Boswell Street in the Toxteth area of the city

A 17-year-old boy is in a critical condition after being stabbed in the back and the chest in Liverpool.

The teenager was attacked following an "altercation" in the road on Boswell Street, Toxteth, at about 20:00 BST, police said.

Police believe he was stabbed by one of two men, before walking to Hartington Road and being taken to hospital.

Hartington Road and Boswell Street were closed while officers investigated, Merseyside Police added.

Det Insp Paul Nilsen said: "I am sure the local community will be shocked and saddened to hear that a young man has been left in a critical condition by this brutal attack.

"I want to re-iterate the fact that Merseyside Police will not tolerate the carrying and use of knives as weapons."