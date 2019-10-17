Image copyright Google

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Liverpool and detained under the Mental Health Act.

Police were called to Vicar Road in Anfield just after 09:00 BST on Wednesday to reports that a man had been found dead inside a house.

The victim has been named as Stephen Bernard Davies, 59, who was originally from Kirkby.

Tests are still ongoing to establish the cause of his death and inquiries remain ongoing, police said.