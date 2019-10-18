Image copyright Santander UK Image caption The complex will become the bank's contact centre and UK operations hub from 2022

Plans to redevelop a bank's Merseyside base into a £75m complex have been given council approval.

Sefton Council's planning committee passed Santander's proposals to revamp its Bootle site into a development housing more than 2,500 staff.

It will become the bank's contact centre and UK operations hub from 2022.

Councillor Marion Atkinson said the plans, which also see the creation of a park and new pavilions, were "a huge vote of confidence in the borough".

Image copyright Google Image caption The Bootle site will be demolished to make way for the new complex

The new building, which has been designed to be environmentally sustainable, will accommodate sporting and social facilities.

In October 2018, staff gathered at the site to celebrate the 50th anniversary of original occupier GiroBank's 1968 opening.

The bank has been based in Bootle since its 2008 takeover of Alliance & Leicester Commercial Bank, which previously occupied the building.

Its chairwoman Shriti Vadera said Bootle had "been a significant part of Santander's story and we see it as a crucial part of its future".