Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting happened at a home in Dane Street, Walton

Two men have been shot in the legs by four masked intruders who burst into a house in Liverpool.

The shooting happened at a house in Dane Street, Walton, at about 20:30 BST on Sunday, Merseyside Police said.

The victims, both aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital with wounds not thought to be life threatening.

Police said the "appalling" and "shocking" incident was believed to have been a targeted attack.

Ch Insp Peter Clark said inquiries were under way and extra patrols would be sent to the area.

He added: "Dane Street is a residential area and an incident such as this is appalling and unacceptable.

"I would urge the public to please come forward with any information they may have, no matter how small."