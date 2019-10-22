Image copyright Gordon Cank Image caption There are no reports of any injuries

Firefighters are tackling a large fire at an industrial estate, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The blaze, which is creating huge plumes of smoke at a building in Widnes, Cheshire started shortly before 16:00 GMT.

It said there were no reports of any injuries. Residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed.

Tan House Lane remains closed in both directions between Warrington Road and Page Lane, the fire service added.

Cheshire Fire said the fire had been contained within the building but crews were likely to stay on site overnight to begin damping down.

Image copyright Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed

The blaze measured about 80m (262ft) by 20m.