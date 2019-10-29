Liverpool

Man stabbed in stomach near Warrington mini market

  • 29 October 2019
Image caption The man was stabbed on Longshaw Street near Tina's Mini Market shop

A man has been stabbed in the stomach in an attack near a mini market, police have said.

The 22-year-old was attacked close to Tina's Mini Market on Longshaw Street, Warrington at about 10:00 GMT on Monday.

Cheshire Police said he was taken to hospital, but his injuries were not believed to be critical.

A 25-year-old man from Manchester has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and supplying class A drugs.

Two Warrington women, aged 19 and 26, have also been charged with obstructing police in connection with the attack.

