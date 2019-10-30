Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was attacked close to a shop in Longshaw Street

A man has charged with assault after another man was stabbed in the stomach in a street.

The 22-year-old victim was attacked close to Tina's Mini Market on Longshaw Street in Warrington, Cheshire, on Monday morning.

He was taken to hospital but his injuries were not believed to be critical, Cheshire Police said.

A 25-year-old from Manchester has been charged with actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has also been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and was due to appear before Warrington Magistrates Court.