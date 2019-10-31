Image copyright Liverpool Echo Image caption A gang of youths smashed windows to get inside a construction site

Firefighters have been targeted by youths throwing fireworks and widespread damage has been reported across Merseyside on Mischief Night.

The fire service said it attended 34 deliberate fires before 23:00 GMT on Wednesday, compared to 12 last year.

Crews also had eggs thrown at them in Stockbridge, but there were no reports of injuries.

The Mischief Night tradition sees youths commit anti-social behaviour on the night before Halloween.

It is thought to date from the 1700s when a custom of lawless hours or days prevailed in Britain.

Image caption A car was set on fire in New Ferry

Cars were set on fire and an assisted living development under construction in Garston had its windows smashed.

A witness told the BBC "a big gang of lads smashed wooden barriers, broke windows and got inside" the site on King Street.

"The police come, fire engines come and they couldn't get anywhere near because they were bricking them then," she added.

Skip Twitter post by @MerseyFire Over the last 24 hours, our crews have attended 34 deliberate secondary fires. There have been 3 attacks on crews and 3 incidents involving fireworks.



It's been an extremely busy night. Our control staff, advocates & operational staff have worked tirelessly.#MerseyBonfire2019 — Mersey Fire (@MerseyFire) October 30, 2019 Report

Fire station manager Lauren Woodward, from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, said it was "intimidating".

"It's not pleasant when you're just trying to go about your job and do your best for the community," she said.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said crews had worked "tirelessly" despite being attacked.

Image caption An assisted living development under construction in Garston had windows smashed

Arriva said anti-social behaviour led to buses being diverted due to a large number being seriously damaged.

Eight people have been arrested for offences including criminal damage and public order offences, police said.

Skip Twitter post by @MerpolNthLpool We've been made aware of cars being targeted by a number of young people throwing objects & setting fire to wheelie bins in #Liverpool - this is unacceptable behaviour & could lead to serious consequences - pls report ASB & criminal damage to us @MerPolCC — Merpol North Liverpool (@MerpolNthLpool) October 30, 2019 Report

Supt Paddy Kelly, of Merseyside Police, said staff at the McDonald's in Walton had flour thrown at them, and there were complaints from residents in Kirkby, New Ferry and Fazakerley.

"It is shocking that anyone would find it acceptable to put our officers, staff and partners at risk and potentially deny a member of the public the emergency service they require.

"It's not big and it's not clever."