Image caption The girl was hit by a car while she was out trick-or-treating in Croxteth, Liverpool

A man has been arrested after a car which had been shot at hit a girl who was out trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Shots were fired at a VW Golf while it was driven in Sceptre Road, Croxteth, Liverpool, on Thursday night and it then hit a 12-year-old girl.

She was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possessing a controlled drug. He is currently in custody.

Shortly after the crash, a man thought to have been driving the car arrived at hospital with a facial injury, Merseyside Police said.

His injury is not believed to be life threatening.

Police urged anyone with information to contact them.